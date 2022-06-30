Council Bluffs man charged in Mills County theft

(Montgomery County) Friday evening, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Aundrea Theresa Clay of Red Oak for Possession of Marijuana 1st offense, Possession of Methamphetamine 1st offense, and a Page County warrant for Failure to Appear for Possession of Marijuana. Deputies also arrested 31-year-old Matthew Allen Cox of Omaha on Page County warrants of OWI 1st Offense and Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense. Clay and Cox were taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where they are being held on a $1000 bond. The Red Oak Police Department assisted the Montgomery County Deputies.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO