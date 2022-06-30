Council Bluffs man charged in Mills County theft

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 47-year-old Ian Joseph Haas of Red Oak on Monday night during a traffic stop near 8th and Ratliff Road for a traffic offense. Police transported Haas to the Montgomery County Jail for driving with a revoked license through the state of Iowa. Authorities held him on a $1,000 bond.
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man has been arrested following a Monday night traffic stop. The Red Oak Police Department says 47-year-old Ian Joseph Haas was arrested around 10:25 p.m. after a traffic stop near the intersection of 8th Street and Ratliff Road for a traffic offense. Following an investigation, authorities say Haas was arrested for a revoked license through the State of Iowa.
PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Ryan Linehan, a Nebraska man who was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement in February of 2021, was sentenced in the District Court of Sarpy County on June 27 for attempted first-degree sexual assault. In April, he pleaded no contest to those charges. He...
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak suspect faces an assault charge following her weekend arrest. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Bailey Ann Poe in the 200 block of East Hammond Street around 6:25 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say Poe was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st offense -- a simple misdemeanor.
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- One person is facing felony charges after a brief pursuit in Colfax County early Monday morning. In the early morning hours of July 4, Colfax County Communications received a report of a man with a gun attempting to have contact with people at a home in the west part of Schuyler.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Sunday after threatening officers and neighbors with a screwdriver, Lincoln Police say. Officers were sent to an apartment near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway around 2:46 a.m. on a report of a disturbance between neighbors. After an investigation, the officers developed...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of gunshots. The report said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N 14th Street at 3:25 a.m. on July 5 on the report of gunshots. According to authorities, officers located three spent .223 casings in the street...
OMAHA, Neb. — The body of a deceased female was recovered from the Missouri River on Tuesday afternoon, according to Omaha police. Omaha police said Able-1 located a deceased female in the river around 12:21 p.m. near the South Omaha bridge. The body was then recovered at 12:53 p.m....
OMAHA, Neb. — A total of $15,000 worth of copper was stolen from Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on July 4, according to a police report. An officers respond to the restaurant, located near 72nd and F streets, around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary. Anthony Fucinaro, the owner...
(Red Oak) – Two people are in custody following their arrest Friday night in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 29-year-old Aundrea Theresa Clay of Red Oak and 31-year-old Matthew Allen Cox of Omaha shortly before 8 p.m. Clay was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and a Page County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of marijuana.
(Elliott) – Three people are in custody on drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a stop just after 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 110th Street and G Avenue west of Elliott. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 29-year-old James Michael Cruz of Tabor, 25-year-old Tucker Evan Webster of Shenandoah and 19-year-old Savanna Ann Schenck of Shenandoah.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened north of Lincoln Monday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. A white SUV sped through the stop sign at 27th and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. and went into a bean field. After hitting a berm, the SUV went airborne and rolled.
(KFOR NEWS July 5, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha. 50 year old, John Strickland, left the facility Monday without authorization. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing in the area of 42nd and Cuming in Omaha. Strickland started his sentence...
(Shenandoah) – A Shenandoah man faces a theft charge following his arrest Friday. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers arrested 34-year-old Frederick George Billings around 6 p.m. Friday. Billings was arrested on a Page County warrant stemming from a Shenandoah Police investigation charging him with 5th degree theft. Billings...
(Shenandoah) – One man is in custody following a disturbance in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of North Center Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance. Following an investigation, officers arrested 31-year-old Phillip Wayne Reynolds on charges of serious assault, 4th degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
(Pacific Junction) One person died, and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident near Pacific Junction in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened sometime between the late evening hours on Friday or early morning hours on July 2 on 221st Street west of 210th. Authorities say 28-year-old Dane W. Carlson of Plattsmouth, Nebraska died in the crash. Steven S. Elliott, 33, of Plattsmouth, suffered injuries in the accident.
