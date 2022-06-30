ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Station switches to pre-pay, or pay at pump as drive-offs increase

By Don Haney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD (KFGO) – High gas prices are creating havoc for service stations and convenience stores. Drive-offs from the pumps have skyrocketed and left many businesses unable to recover the money lost in the...

