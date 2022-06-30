ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

DCSO: Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run on Dane County highway

By Logan Rude
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County authorities have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on County Highway MM.

The victim, 30-year-old Logan Gueths, was found dead alongside the roadway on the evening of June 8. Authorities said Gueths died of blunt force trauma; the crash itself happened on June 7, a day before the man’s body was found.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the suspect, a man from Brooklyn, Wisconsin, was arrested Thursday and is being held on tentative charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and felony hit-and-run causing death.

Prior to the arrest, investigators had identified a Chevrolet van as a vehicle of interest in the incident. After interviewing area residents and reviewing tips from the public, authorities identified the man as a potential suspect. Detectives later interviewed him and executed a search warrant on his van before ultimately arresting him.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy . He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

