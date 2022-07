An explosion in May at a Black Mountain motel that claimed the life of one person was the result of a suicide, an investigation has determined. Local authorities, who responded to a call at the Apple Blossom Motel on West State Street just after 10 p.m. on Memorial Day, were assisted in the inquiry by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, according to Black Mountain Police Chief Steve Parker.

