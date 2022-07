CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's all about food, music, and beer at a festival in West Chester. Taps, Tastes and Tunes kicks off July 1 at Voice of America Park. There will be dozens of food and drink vendors from around the Tri-State. Also on deck, live entertainment from acts like the Naked Karate Girls and the Spin Doctors. Kerry Schall has more details and a sample of the food that will be available.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO