Judge to temporarily block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban over claims state constitution guarantees right to procedure

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
In a setback for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers, a Florida judge has ruled that a new state law banning abortions at 15 weeks is unconstitutional and he intends to block it from taking effect on Friday.
Judges in Florida and Kentucky have temporarily stopped their states from enforcing bans and restrictions on abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Tallahassee, Florida, Circuit Court Judge John Cooper granted a petition from Planned Parenthood of America, the Center for Reproductive...
Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
The U.S. Supreme Court, in the aftermath of its decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, on Thursday threw out lower court rulings that invalidated three abortion laws at the state level. All three laws - from Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana -...
Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD), discusses a report in the Indianapolis Star where an OBGYN said a 10-year-old girl was forced to leave Ohio to obtain an abortion. South Dakota has banned all abortions except when the mother’s life is at risk.
Thousands are taking to the streets to protest the Supreme Court’s bombshell decision to abolish Roe v. Wade and overturn the constitutional right to abortion access. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on the growing trend of Gen Zers protesting through social media by posting private information of Supreme Court Justices, known as “doxxing.”July 1, 2022.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has set a Tuesday hearing in a lawsuit by state’s only abortion clinic, which seeks to block a law that would ban most abortions. A temporary restraining order would allow the clinic to remain open, at least while the lawsuit is pending.
