‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Gets Official Premiere Date

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best Man: Final Chapters has finally received its official premiere date and will head to NBC’s Peacock streaming service on Dec. 22, 2022. According to Entertainment Tonight, the spin-off is based on highly...

www.bet.com

Comments / 29

gameman007
1d ago

please put this the theater, I loved the last 2 and can't wait for this one, thes best movie in a long time, it's so for real, wish it could go on and on

Reply
19
Comments / 0

