Encinal, TX

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside.

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the interstate, said Lt. Chris Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver was hospitalized in critical condition along with two others who were also injured, Olivarez said. He said it was the second deadly smuggling attempt in 24 hours in South Texas after two migrants died in a car that was being pursued by authorities near the border city of La Joya.

The crashes underscore how covert and risky attempts to bring migrants through Texas continue even after the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode.

Authorities said 53 people died in San Antonio in the back of a tractor-trailer with no air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat. Federal prosecutors have arrested four people, including the suspected driver, who was scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.

The truck had been packed with more than 60 people. The dead included 27 people from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador, according to Francisco Garduño, chief of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute.

KBAT 99.9

Second Deadly Human Smuggling Incident in South Texas This Week

It has happened again! According to the Laredo Morning Times, another smuggling tragedy has occurred in South Texas. The Texas Department of Transportation has confirmed four people are dead and three are in critical condition. Troopers said the driver evaded law enforcement and crashed into an 18-wheeler. Two of the victims are men from Guatemala and a third victim is a man for Mexico. The fourth victim has not been determined, and the next of kin is pending.
LAREDO, TX
