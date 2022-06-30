ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Patrick Kelley shares why he’s running for Newport City Council At-Large

By Ryan Belmore
Cover picture for the articleAmong the ten candidates who declared their candidacy for Newport City Council At-Large earlier this week was Ryan Patrick Kelley. Kelley provided What’sUpNewp with the following announcement regarding his campaign;. “My name is Ryan Patrick Kelley and I’d like to share how I came to declare my candidacy...

Susan Taylor shares why she’s running for Newport City Council At-Large

Among the candidates to declare their candidacy for Newport City Council At-Large earlier this week was former Newport City Council member Susan Taylor. Taylor, who is among ten candidates running for an At-Large seat on City Council, provided What’sUpNewp with the following statement regarding her decision to run;. As...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 2

Good Morning, today is Saturday, July 2. 🌊 There will be fireworks tonight in Newport. Bailey’s Beach Club will host “Bailey’s Beach Club Fireworks”, a six-minute display beginning at 9:15 pm. Jamestown’s fireworks will be shot off from East Ferry at approximately 9 pm on...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Ida Lewis Distance Race pleases veterans and newcomers alike

Now that the Newport to Bermuda Race is in the history books, sailors are setting their sights on the next offshore racing opportunity, the Ida Lewis Distance Race presented by Bluenose Yacht Sales, scheduled to start on Friday, August 18. However, unlike the Newport to Bermuda Race, which is point-to-point, the Ida Lewis Distance Race, in its 18th edition, is a round-trip adventure, starting and ending in Newport, R.I., which makes logistics easier to handle. And instead of an arduous 635 nautical miles, the Ida Lewis Distance Race is, at most, a pleasantly manageable 169 nm. (Unique to the Ida Lewis Distance Race, the Race Committee considers weather forecasts before the start to decide from among four courses that range from 112 to 169 nautical miles; the goal is to get all teams back to the dock within 18-24 hours.)
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RPL sale of Bonniecrest condo becomes ultimate birthday gift

When Residential Properties Ltd. Sales Associate Pawler Garrahan listed Bonniecrest Estate’s Manor House #8 (located at 111 Harrison Avenue in Newport), little did she know that it was about to become the ultimate birthday present for one lucky woman. Mark and Kate Huttemann of Winchester, MA, the new owners...
NEWPORT, RI
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee signs legislation granting driving privileges to undocumented residents

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee was joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, bill sponsors Representative Karen Alzate and Senator Frank A. Ciccone and Representative Anastasia Williams to sign legislation granting driving privilege cards and permits to undocumented Rhode Islanders. The bill signing ceremony took place at the Division of Motor Vehicles in Cranston, the agency that will be issuing the cards or permits.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOH recommends reopening Oakland Beach, Conimicut Beach, Barrington Town Beach, and Larkin Pond Association Beach for swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Oakland and Conimicut Beaches in Warwick, Barrington Town Beach, and Larkin Pond Association Beach in Kingston for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. RIDOH officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The...
BARRINGTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Maris Humphreys

Mrs. Maris S. Humphreys, age 79, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on May 31, 2022. Maris was born in Hartford, CT to Beatrice and Frederick Swan. Maris married Keith Cordell Humphreys of Middleboro, MA, on July 15, 1967, in North Canton, CT. Maris loved history, books, music, dance and...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: DK1 Juan Castillo Sanchez Jr., USN, (Ret.)

DK1 Juan Castillo Sanchez Jr., USN, (Ret.), 84, of Middletown, RI, passed away on June 30, 2022, in the RI Veterans Home Community Living Center. He was the husband of Erlinda (Ganzon) Sanchez for 54 years. Juan was born in the Philippines, to Policarpio and Hillaria (Castillo) Sanchez. He grew...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Ryan
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (July 1-4)

Happy Independence Day! Whether you like backyard barbeques, a day at the beach or a night of fireworks, there’s something for everyone this holiday weekend. Check out “Six Picks Events” below. All Weekend: The festivities continue this weekend ahead of the nation’s oldest 4th of July parade...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Raymond J. Silvia

Raymond Justin Silvia, age 97, a lifelong resident of Middletown, RI passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Husband of the late Barbara Louise (Souza) Silvia for 62 years. Born in Newport, RI on December 11, 1924, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Cardoza) Silvia. Mr....
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

23 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County

Here are 29 open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County. In the market for a home or have questions about the home buying process? Contact Tyler Bernadyn or visit his Digital Buyer Consult website for more information: https://www.digitalbuyersconsult.com/tylerbernadyn. Newport. 29 Everett Street | $1,995,000. Open House on...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Ready to own your own private club? The Protective Club is for sale

Ready for a great opportunity? The Protective Club, also known as “Specks”, at 594- 596 Thames Street in Newport has hit the market. Listed by Kirby Properties for $1,075,000, the listing includes the 2,596-square-foot building that is currently a historic club and a two-bedroom apartment above. The Protective...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

New exhibition at Isaac Bell House revisits the full-length portrait

Submitted by The Preservation Society of Newport County. In collaboration with Art&Newport, The Preservation Society of Newport County will host “Pictus Porrectus: Reconsidering the Full-Length Portrait” at Isaac Bell House, beginning July 1. This exhibition will be available for public viewing on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Labor...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Gulls edge Schooners 6-3 in divisional rivalry battle

For the third time in four days, the Newport Gulls (10-8) and the Mystic Schooners (7-9) took the field against one another. Led by some sensational starting pitching, the Gulls defeated the Schooners for the second consecutive time 6-3 as they look to keep pace with the Sharks at the top of the Coastal Division.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Today In History – July 3, 1969: Newport Jazz Fest Experiments With Rock Music

The Newport Jazz Festival experimented with rock music for the first time on July 3, 1969. The festival’s 1969 program was an experiment in fusing jazz, soul and rock music and audiences. Its lineup included, besides jazz, Friday evening appearances by rock groups Jeff Beck, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Ten Years After and Jethro Tull. Saturday’s schedule mixed jazz acts such as Miles Davis and Dave Brubeck with others including John Mayall and Sly & the Family Stone.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Gulls edge Waves 2 – 1 in a pitching duel

In the second low-scoring affair between these two rivals this season, Newport (12-8) defeated Ocean State (9-13) winning its fourth in a row, and second in three matchups with the Waves. The win moves the Gulls into sole possession of first place in the Coastal Division following the Sharks’ defeat against the Navigators on Friday night.
NEWPORT, RI

