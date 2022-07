Magdalena D. Menchaca (Maggie), age 87, passed away 6/28/2022. Born to the late Jose and Concepcion De La Paz in Kerrville, TX, Maggie was one of 11 siblings. She is survived by her ex-husband, Benny. Also survived by her three children: Danny, Patricia (Adam), Gary (Lydia), 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and her beloved dog, Chula. She is also survived, by sister, Alicia Cantu and brothers, Cris and Antonio De La Paz.

REFUGIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO