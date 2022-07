When the devastating Dobbs decision came down from the Supreme Court in late June, Americans all over the country — a vast majority of whom support Roe v. Wade — felt a collective surge of rage, frustration and fear. The concern was, undeniably, most profound in those states with trigger laws, where a wave of draconian restrictions have already been rolling out. But wherever you live, whether your state is for now red or blue, there's another growing obstacle to abortion access and comprehensive gynecological services. It's the Catholic Church.

