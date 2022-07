It's Independence Day weekend, and that means there's fireworks shows and celebrations to catch around the Peoria area. Many of the events are back for the first time this year since the offset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes the annual UnityPoint Health Red, White, and Boom fireworks display on the Peoria and East Peoria riverfronts. It's one of the biggest fireworks displays in the country, drawing more than 200,000 people each year. The show kicks off at 9:30 p.m. Monday. The city of East Peoria is reminding attendees to leave sparklers at home.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO