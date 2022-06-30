ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Zoo celebrates birth of three tiger cubs

By WRTV Staff
WKBW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is celebrating the birth of three baby tiger cubs. The zoo shared photos Wednesday of the new additions, who were born to Zoya, an Amur tiger. The three...

www.wkbw.com

