Oshkosh allows outdoor alcoholic beverages in new designated area

The Oshkosh Common Council has approved a new area that allows for drinking alcoholic beverages outdoors.

On Wednesday, the Common Council approved the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The DORA zone will allow for alcoholic beverages to be carried and consumed within the boundaries of the district during the hours of 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between July 7 and October 31, 2022.

DORA is limited to sidewalks and other portions of the public right of way. It's not open to parking lots, the City of Oshkosh Transit Center, or vehicular traffic including crosswalks, or other pedestrian crossing areas.

Patrons of bars who take their drinks outside in the designated area will be served in transparent containers that are unbreakable. The exception to this is the beverages may be served in their original packaging and containers if those containers are not breakable, such as plastic or cans. No glass containers will be allowed.

The city reserves the right to suspend the DORA at any time.