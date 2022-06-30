ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

SPCA serving Erie County offers pet safety tips for Fourth of July weekend

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nrnog_0gR7Bw0v00

The SPCA serving Erie County has issued pet safety tips for Fourth of July weekend.

The SPCA said the days following the Fourth of July can result in increased numbers of stray animals admitted to animal control facilities and humane societies with the sound of fireworks often to blame.

"Fireworks cause many pets to panic, resulting in extreme and sometimes dangerous escape measures from homes or yards. Without identification, it is nearly impossible to reunite pet with owner," a release says.

The SPCA offers the following tips to keep pets safe:

  • ENSURE ALL ANIMALS ARE WEARING CURRENT IDENTIFICATION! Even if the animal has microchip identification, place a collar with an ID tag on your pet. If a neighbor finds your animal, an ID collar that includes your phone number can lead to a faster reunion.
  • DON’T TAKE ANIMALS TO FIREWORKS DISPLAYS. A startled animal may not only break free and run away, but may also bite. An animal confined to a closed vehicle during these displays can experience heatstroke, along with an overwhelming stress level that can cause physical harm to the pet and/or damage to the vehicle's interior.
  • HAVE SOMEONE HOME WITH NERVOUS PETS DURING FIREWORKS. If the animal is with someone he or she knows, the pet’s stress level will be greatly reduced. Keep the volume on a television, radio, or other media player turned up to block some of the noise. ThunderShirts reportedly work to calm the anxiety felt by some dogs and cats when they can hear fireworks, thunder, even when they experience separation anxiety, and can be found in many local pet supply shops and online.
  • If a pet manages to escape, community members can visit the SPCA’s Lost & Found/Stray Animals page at YourSPCA.org, which includes effective ways to find a lost pet. A link to local animal control facilities can also be found on that page.

You can find more information here .

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crazy Wild Animal Found In Clarence New York

Anytime some mentions all the snow we get in Western New York, most people in the 716 say at least we don't have hurricanes, wildfires, or alligators. While now it looks like we will have to cross off alligators that list as a fisherman found some lurking in a pond in the town of Clarence.
CLARENCE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Lifestyle
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Pets & Animals
Erie County, NY
Government
News 4 Buffalo

Local humanitarian Evette Phillips-Garcia of ‘We R Buffalo Strong’ opens restaurant in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y (WIVB) — If you’re unfamiliar with the name Evette Phillips-Garcia, surely you’ve heard of her foundation We R Buffalo Strong. The non-profit volunteer organization has served Buffalo’s homeless population for years, providing homecooked meals year-round including holidays. On Wednesday, July 6, Phillips-Garcia plans to share her love of food in another way with […]
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Erie County COVID information line shuts down

The Erie County COVID information line was officially shut down Thursday, after nearly two and a half years of service. The decision comes as the county health department says the number of calls to the line continue to decline. "Our call takers had to be responsive and informed, even at...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Separation Anxiety#Stress#Television#Dog
WKBW-TV

Enjoy a summer treat at Reid’s Drive-In in Lockport

Reid’s Drive-In in Lockport has been in business since 1946 making people smile with their tasty delights. Jonathan Reid, manager of Reid’s says this is our 76th year. We try to keep the food the same, the building has been the same, we still take our orders with memory, we are still cash only. Everything has really just stayed the same for the last 76 years and we are trying to keep it that way.”
LOCKPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
2 On Your Side

New all-inclusive playground opens in Village of Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — There was a ribbon-cutting Saturday in Depew for a brand new playground that will give children of all abilities a chance to play. The West Dawson Park inclusive playground includes wheelchair ramps, sensory activities, and adaptive swings. Officials say the new space will ensure children and families have a safe, accessible place to play.
DEPEW, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Erie County Fair admission tickets go on sale July 1

​HAMBURG, N.Y. — ​Tickets for the 182nd Erie County Fair, which runs from August 10 - 21 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 1. Adult admission tickets will cost $13.50 when purchased online and kids 12 and under are free every day. New this year, tickets will be available at the gate for $15. Parking at the Hamburg Fairgounds will be free.
HAMBURG, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy