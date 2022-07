Although many people believe that having astrological information about a person, such as their birth sign, can provide insights into their personality, there is an overwhelming lack of scientific support for this. For example, a review of studies found that professional astrologers who were asked to match someone’s birth chart with information about their actual personality rather than that of a completely different person were no more accurate than chance. Similarly, people asked to pick out an astrological interpretation of their actual birth chart from a random selection of other people’s charts could not do so accurately (Dean & Kelly, 2003).

