Houston under flood watch as rain from tropical system pummels SE Texas

By Jay R. Jordan
Chron.com
Chron.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico, which could develop into a tropical depression Thursday, is slowly moving toward the Texas Gulf...

www.chron.com

Comments / 6

 

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Highest rainfall totals expected to miss Houston off to the east

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect from Houston to the coast, but the highest rain totals are likely to fall east of Houston on Friday. This new low-pressure center that spun up over Galveston Bay will push the deepest moisture toward Beaumont and Lake Charles. Locally this will put the highest risk for street flooding over Chambers and Liberty Counties.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Tropical development now 0%, possible light showers Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) The potential for tropical development out of this rain system is now 0% the National Weather Service just announced. Small Craft Advisories have been issued for the coastal waters as onshore flow frequently gusts to 25kts. An additional 2 to 4″ of rain is possible through this evening...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Recapping Houston and Galveston’s hottest June on record, as rain chances dwindle after today

Good morning. It’s pretty evident that the heaviest rain will fall to our east today. That said, there are still storms and heavy ones at that in the area. A storm east of downtown dumped nearly 3 inches of rain in an hour as of 6:20 AM, where Brays Bayou crosses Lawndale Street on the East side. That amount of rain that fast can cause street flooding, so do keep this in mind this morning as these downpours lift north and east across the area. You may encounter street flooding, so please use caution and don’t drive through flooded roadways.
HOUSTON, TX
AccuWeather

Giant storm-surge gates proposed as hurricane safeguard for Texas coast

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that is certainly the case with the plan for these massive floodgates. And that goes for the project’s price tag, too. When Hurricane Ike hit Galveston, Texas, in 2008 as a high-end Category 2 storm, the coastline endured a storm surge that caused water levels to rise as high as 17 feet. That powerful hurricane would become the inspiration for a plan to help protect at least a part of the Gulf Coast, which is notoriously vulnerable to hurricanes.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Gulf low nears Texas, could become a tropical depression with heavy rain

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is sending waves of scattered thunderstorms into Southeast Texas Wednesday. However, more significant rain very well could be coming Thursday and Friday as the Gulf low potentially reaches tropical depression status. A reminder of how tropical...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Wednesday morning weather forecast

Houston will continue to watch a low in the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. Its organization, track, and intensity will determine the amount of rain expected for southeast Texas on Thursday and Friday. For now, it looks like the dry ground can handle all the rain without widespread problems. Things should dry over the weekend and July 4th looks muggy and hot.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston, Austin ranked among top 10 best cities for BBQ: report

HOUSTON - If you didn't know before, now you do: Houston and Austin have some of the best BBQ in the U.S. A new report by LawnStarter ranked Houston, and Austin, among the top 10 best cities for barbecue. The study looked at the number of award-winning Barbecue restaurants, highly rated joints, festivals, and experience hosting "master-level" competitions.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Metro changing HOV/HOT lanes in time for summer travel

HOUSTON — Changes are coming to Metro's HOV and HOT lanes just in time for the 4th of July weekend. Starting tomorrow, July 2, the express lanes will be open for drivers seven days a week through September 5. This includes the lanes on I-45, Highway 59 and Highway 290.
HOUSTON, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Houston: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Houston, Texas

Whether you’re looking for an affordable Houston family vacation or are in search of a unique way to spend your weekend, Houston has it all. Children’s museums are great options for families. The Children’s Museum of Houston has exhibits for all ages, including homeschool days and classroom curriculum. Although the museum remains closed on Mondays, it is open almost every day and offers fun events for children of all ages. A nearby Houston Funplex is another great place to take your kids.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

Kaitlin Armstrong arrives in Houston after arrest in Costa Rica, bond set at $3.5M

According to online records, Armstrong was booked into a Harris County jail Sunday morning, July 3, under two charges - murder and theft. Her total bond is set at $3,503,500. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who was arrested in Costa Rica for her suspected involvement in the murder of cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, arrived in Houston Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston ranks 3rd among USA’s least sustainable travel destinations

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston is among the least sustainable travel destinations according to new research. Two Texas cities are tied in third place, Houston and Dallas. The two are amongst the biggest in the state and both scored poorly for their public transport use and air pollution levels. The study by...
HOUSTON, TX
