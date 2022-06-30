ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

PCPA kicks off much-anticipated summer season with ‘The Sound of Music’

By Dave Alley
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The curtain rises on the much-anticipated summer season for PCPA this week with the Sound of Music beginning a one-month run inside the Marian Theatre.

"We are delighted to be kicking off the summer season with Rogers and Hammerstein's classic, beloved musical The Sound of Music," said The Sound of Music director Kitty Balay. "It's full of joy. It has drama. It has love. It has delight in it and one wonderful song after another."

The Sound of Music will run in Santa Maria from June 30 through July 31.

Typically, PCPA relocates to the famed Solvang Festival Theater for its summer season.

However, the nearly 50-year venue is undergoing extensive renovations. A $4.7 million dollar project to modernize the outdoor theater is nearing completion.

"We're so excited to be moving back into the Solvang Festival Theater after the renovations have happened," said Balay. "I think it's really going to improve the audience experience with the sound and we have brand new seats, and it has a much bigger feel to the whole experience, and we're really excited to go back to our summer home."

The 10-month long project will soon finish, allowing for PCPA to remount Into the Woods at the Festival Theater from August 11 through September 4.

"It has an incredible score," said Balay. "A real beautiful production of that, that's funny and thought provoking."

Into the Woods previously played in the Marian Theatre from April 28 through May 15.

Native Gardens will run in Santa Maria from August 25 through September 3, followed by a run in Solvang from September 9 through September 17.

The Agitators , which was originally slated to run in June, will instead be shown in Severson Theatre from October 13 through October 30.

"Come play!" said resident artist Emily Trask, who plays Maria in The Sound of Music , and also stars in Into the Woods . "Come play with us. It's called a play for a reason. It really is this amazing release. You get to travel. You get to experience new worlds and you also kind of get to learn something along the way, so I say, come play!

For ticket information, visit www.pcpa.org or call the box office (805) 922-8313.

Box Office hours are Wednesday through Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

