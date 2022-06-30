ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Stan's Fit For Your Feet is expanding to a Chicago suburb

By Ricardo Torres, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROJiZ_0gR7AIBQ00

Stan's Fit For Your Feet is well known in the Greater Milwaukee area and now the company is expanding south, to the Chicagoland metro.

The company said Thursday it bought the Waxberg's Walk Shoppe in Niles, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago, and plans to continue operating the store under the Waxberg name.

“Our family business histories and philosophies are so similar that this acquisition is really a perfect match," said Jim Sajdak, president of Stan's Fit For Your Feet. "When we connected with the Waxberg family, we immediately were interested in continuing their 102-year-old family business legacy.

Both companies are third-generation family owned and carry such brands as Alegria, Birkenstock, Brooks, Clarks, Dansko, ECCO, Hoka, Naot, Pikolinos, Taos, Hartjes, New Balance and others. Both stores have certified pedorthists on staff along with fit specialists who measure the feet of every customer.

“We can appreciate the importance of the Waxberg’s brand name in the community, since they’ve established a wonderful heritage over the past 100 years, Sajdak said. "We want to honor their legacy and keep the Waxberg’s name. We are also really proud to have their team joining our family in an effort to continue Waxberg’s legacy.”

Stan's Fit For Your Feet has locations in Brookfield, Glendale and Greenfield.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Stan's Fit For Your Feet is expanding to a Chicago suburb

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Chicago

Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with: 1. Heated indoor poolRelax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.Location: Prospect Heights.Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 1o. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis swimming holeSplash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.Location: Chicago.Cost: $60 per hour. Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Brookfield, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Niles, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Niles, IL
City
Brookfield, IL
City
Milwaukee, WI
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: The Tamale Guy opens new location in a Logan Square Bar

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Lakefront Trail Users Horrified As Cars Drive Onto Pedestrian And Bike Path To Avoid Traffic Jam: WATCH: Several people drove on the trail, where vehicles are not permitted. The incident shows a need for more trail protection from drivers, users say.
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 Illinois gas card deadline today

Today, July 1, is the deadline for Chicago, Illinois residents to apply for stimulus gas and transit cards worth $150 and $50, respectively. Residents can mail applications by July 1 to try to see if they’ll get a gas card this month. The stimulus cards can only be used...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Family-owned for over 100 years: W.G.N. Flag Company has decorated Chicago’s proudest moments in history

CHICAGO — There’s another WGN? Yes, the W.G.N. Flag and Decorating Company has been part of Chicago’s history for over 100 years. Started in 1916 by William George Newbould (W.G.N.), they have been a prominent name in Chicago and in the flag and banner industry. With that reputation, they’ve been part of virtually every major event in the city’s history.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#The Chicagoland Metro#Birkenstock#Glendale
chicagoagentmagazine.com

April Baker of BHHS Chicago sells record-setting single-family home in Forest Park

The home at 439 Thomas Ave., in Forest Park, has a unique history. And a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago (BHHS Chicago) agent recently took part in its historic purchase. April Baker of the Gillian Baker Team represented the buyers who acquired the four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot home that sold for $830,000: a record for the area.
FOREST PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
thediyplaybook.com

Finally Sprucing Up The Side Of Our House

At the beginning of the year, I revealed my 2022 home goals. Honestly, I’m pretty proud of how we’re doing on that list and I’ll be checking in on our progress in a few weeks here on the blog. In that post, I sheepishly showed you the sad state of the side of our house…
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to mighty fine gyros and pies

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Mickey’s Gyros and Ribs. Located at 525 Harlem in Oak Park, the restaurant is known for serving burgers, gyros, and rib tips. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Happy Apple Pie Shop, located at 226 Harrison in Oak Park. They are known for their variety of pies, like classic apple, strawberry balsamic, and chocolate chess.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Family Neighborhood Guide: Visiting Tinley Park with Kids

No matter what type of adventure you’re looking for, Tinley Park has it down to a “T.” The community known as a historically key junction point for train and road travel celebrates 130 years this year. I’ve explored every nook and cranny of the community for my blog, Tinley Park Mom, and always marvel at the treasures I find. So here are just some activities kids enjoy, food options that families will appreciate and places to keep the entire family engaged.
TINLEY PARK, IL
Fast Casual

Soul & Smoke opening in Chicago events center

Soul & Smoke, purveyors of barbecue and comfort food in Chicago, is opening a walk-up eatery this week at Rockwell on the River, an events space in Chicago. Soul & Smoke's Avondale ghost kitchen will also move to the location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available, according to a company press release.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause. Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be around Millennium Park soon, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Recreation, natural beauty found in Lake County

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Libertyville in Chicago’s northern suburbs is home to recreation and natural beauty. Independence Grove sits on a shimmering lake with access to the Des Plaines River Trail in Lake County. It was a vision of landscape designers to have a place in unity with nature.  From an industrial gravel pit, to and […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Sale of Kohl’s department stores falls apart

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The potential sale of the Kohl’s department store chain has fallen apart, and a shaky retail environment, rising inflation and consumer anxiety are reportedly to blame. Kohl’s had been in talks with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion.
CHICAGO, IL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy