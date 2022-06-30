ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Godzilla and Titans Series for Apple TV+ Casts ‘Pachinko’ Star Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe

By Brandon Katz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After Warner Bros. and Legendary announced a March 2024 release date for the blockbuster big screen follow up to “Godzilla vs. Kong” Thursday morning, Legendary Television and Apple TV+ followed up by unveiling some of the lead cast for its untitled small screen continuation of the Monsterverse that revolves around Godzilla...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Reveals DC's League of Super-Pets "One Month" Trailer

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock will soon be playing the titular role in Black Adam, but fans will get the chance to catch the star in another DC project before the long-awaited movie hits theatres in October. DC League of Super-Pets is a new animated film that follows Superman's best pal, Krypto the Super-Dog (Johnson). The Rock has shared trailers for the new movie in the past, and today he posted a one-month teaser trailer.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

New Ghostbusters movie lands 2023 release date

Sony Pictures has confirmed a release date for the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The film's director, Jason Reitman, and writer Gil Kenan revealed on June 8, also known as Ghostbusters Day, that the Afterlife sequel will be arriving in theatres on December 20, 2023. The follow-up to the classic 80s...
MOVIES
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Five Days Teaser Reveals New Footage

Marvel Studios is counting down the days until Thor: Love and Thunder's release with a new teaser featuring new footage from the film. With five days to go, Marvel released the "Army" teaser which sees Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) attempting to raise an army of gods to battle Gorr the God-Butcher (Christian Bale), the deicidal villain who looks a bit different than he does in the comics. Tickets for the film are already on sale ahead of the new film's debut on Friday, July 8th. You can watch Marvel Studios' new Thor: Love and Thunder five-day teaser trailer embedded below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiersey Clemons
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Anna Sawai
Popculture

'Dune Part 2' Delayed

Warner Bros. and Legendary announced their new schedule for upcoming movie releases on Thursday, and sadly Dune: Part Two seems to have been delayed. The movie was previously expected to hit theaters on Oct. 20, 2023 but it has now been pushed back to Nov. 17, 2023. It's not clear if this was a strategic move to benefit Dune or one of the other movies in the slate.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Nears $100 Million at International Box Office, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Stomps Past $800 Million Globally

Click here to read the full article. Tiny yellow creatures are taking over the international box office. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ignited to $93.7 million from 61 overseas markets and notched one of the biggest pandemic-era opening weekends for an animated film in many of those territories. Those returns take the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me” franchise past $200 million at the global box office. In North America, “The Rise of Gru” debuted to $108 million over the weekend and looks to reach $127.9 million through Independence Day on Monday. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, “Minions: The...
MOVIES
Variety

Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Apple Series Adds Five to Cast

Click here to read the full article. Apple’s upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans has added its first five cast members, Variety has learned. Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski have all joined the untitled series, which hails from Legendary Television. In the show, following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, one family journeys to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. Sawai (“Pachinko,” “F9”) will star as Cate, a former schoolteacher and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Warner Bros#Legendary Television#Monsterverse#F9#Days Of Bento#Justice League
Digital Trends

July 2022 movie preview: Thor, Minions, and Jordan Peele storm the multiplex

Even though Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick were the biggest money makers of June, Marvel Studios will likely reclaim the box office this month with Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will not only see Chris Hemsworth suiting up again as Thor but also the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who this time around wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Moreover, they and several other characters will go against the nefarious Gorr the God Butcher, played by former Batman and American Psycho Christian Bale.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu in July 2022

“The Breakfast Club” and “Pineapple Express,” both classics within their own genres, will be leaving Hulu in July, along with a host of other films. If you want to relive Judd Nelson’s performance as delinquent John Bender or the antics of Seth Rogen and James Franco, don’t forget to catch up on these flicks before July 31.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Ending Explained: Who Was at the End of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, aka Doctor Strange 2, aka WandaVision: Endgame, is now on Disney+. And if you’ve woken up early, skipped right by the third episode of Ms. Marvel and the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi to get your Benedict Cumberbatch fix, you might be scratching your head (your forehead, really) about what happens at the end of the movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Concept Art Shows an Alternate Look at the Rings

One fun thing about comic book movies today is that many artists who work on the films often take to social media to show alternate versions of designs ranging from props to costumes and even whole characters. Concept artist Jerad Marantz has shared a lot of fun work in the past, including his designs for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Marantz also has a history with Marvel, having worked on Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, and more. Previously, Marantz has shared a look at some of his designs for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, including a spooky take on some of the movie's creatures. This week, he took to Instagram to show off his own design for the rings in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Tie to She-Hulk

This year has seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe evolve in some major ways, both on the big screen and on original series on Disney+. This has most recently included Ms. Marvel, a live-action series introducing Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and her world into live-action. With Kamala being a superfan of other superheroes, the show has had the opportunity to weave in some interesting Easter eggs and MCU ties — including one that is actually for the next Disney+ series in the pipeline, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Episode 4 of Ms. Marvel briefly shows the members of the Clan Destine after they were apprehended by the Department of Damage Control, after their very public superhero fight with Kamala at her brother's wedding. Before the Clan Destine escape their containment and track down Kamala in Pakistan, it is established that they are being held at the D.O.D.C. SuperMax Prison — a building already teased to appear in She-Hulk, seemingly as the home of the incarcerated Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Evangelion Creator Performed Motion Capture For Shin Ultraman

Hideaki Anno recently finished working on the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion with the end of the film series dubbed Rebuild of Evangelion, retelling the story of the original series with a number of changes across the four movies that updates the adventures of Shinji and NERV. With the prolific anime creator working on live-action projects in his "Shin Universe" it would appear that Anno himself was the one who had performed motion capture for Shin Ultraman, the latest movie of the universe that gives the giant monster-fighting hero a makeover in a world far different from the one he debuted in.
COMICS
TheWrap

5 Ways TikTok Stars Are Reshaping the Creator Economy

Short-form video is dominating and everyone from tech to media to Hollywood is spending generously for a way in. While it wasn’t long ago that YouTubers were all the rage at Anaheim’s VidCon convention, the overwhelming rise of TikTok made anyone dabbling in videos longer than 60 seconds look like dinosaurs. And it’s clear that whether you’re MSNBC, the Oscars or Hello Sunshine, everyone is in an arms race to figure out the best way to tap into the white-hot short-form video market.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GamesRadar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 9 review: "An unashamed mash-up of Star Trek and Alien"

Warning: This Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 9 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…The unprecedented success of Star Wars led to an explosion of sci-fi movies, as Hollywood studios moved to capture their own piece of the zeitgeist. Among the highest profile were Alien and Star Trek: The Motion Picture, but aside from...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
27K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy