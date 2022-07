A village of Marathon staple may be changing ownership soon. The Three Bear Inn, a historic hotel, restaurant, and bar located at 3 Broome St. in a structure that has existed for more than 222 years, may soon be sold off, according to owner and operator Sharon Toussaint. The current business has been operating on the property since the 1900s. Toussaint has been the manager for more than 35 years.

