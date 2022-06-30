ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Two Pac-12 teams are talking about joining the Big Ten as soon as 2024

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
As first reported by Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner and The Athletic senior writer Nicole Auerbach, the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins are in conversations to join the Big Ten conference as soon as 2024.

This would be a groundbreaking move for the Big Ten conference, which has remained unchanged since Rutgers and Maryland joined the Big Ten East in 2014. This is the first major realignment proposed for the conference since the most recent round of power five conference shifts, which include Texas and Oklahoma going from the Big-12 to the SEC in 2025.

If USC and UCLA were to join the Big Ten, they would most likely join the western division for football and could provide a balance in strength between the divisions.

The Spun

Former USC Star Matt Leinart Reacts To Shocking News

A rumor has been circulating that USC and UCLA are on the verge of leaving the Pac-12 Conference. Naturally, some former players from both schools are going to have thoughts on that. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, USC legend Matt Leinart gave his reaction to the report. Leinart said that...
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Statement About Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously on Thursday, June 30 to admit the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024. Competition will begin for all conference sports in the 2024-25 academic year. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts issued the following statement regarding the addition of UCLA and USC as Big Ten Conference members.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

