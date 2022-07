Since Ghostface returned earlier this year in the latest Scream it has felt like 90s slashers have gotten an increase in popularity. One of the many films which was heavily influenced by the original Scream was 1997s I Know What You Did Last Summer. The film based on the 1973 book of the same name by Lois Duncan was applauded for many things including its star-studded cast, seaside town setting, great setup, and frankly cool title. Now, just in time for the film’s 25th anniversary, Sony Pictures has announced that I Know What You Did Last Summer is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray on September 27, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO