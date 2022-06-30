ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Elizabeth Olsen Still Hasn’t Watched ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Due to ‘Distracting’ Screener

By Charna Flam
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elizabeth Olsen says she still hasn’t seen the latest Marvel film even after the theatrical and streaming premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” despite her starring role as Wanda Maximoff. Before the premiere of “Doctor Strange,” Olsen mentioned to Jimmy Fallon on “The...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Fans Speculate Hugh Jackman Is Reprising His Role as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Marvel fans speculate that Hugh Jackman has teased his return as X-Men‘s Wolverine for Deadpool 3 following a tweet. A tweet has convinced fans that they will see the Australian actor reprise his role as Wolverine. Jackman took to Twitter to post a picture of him with a surprised look, remarking that the photo was seemingly a confirmation that the actor will have one last go as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder: Kevin Feige Credits Chris Hemsworth for Marvel's First Solo Part Four

Thor isn't just the self-proclaimed mightiest Avenger: he's the first Marvel Studios character to headline a fourth solo film. Part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder reunites star Chris Hemsworth with director Taika Waititi, who joined the MCU to "Ragna-wreck and reinvent" Thor's franchise with 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. After lightning struck in 2011's Thor — and again in two Thor sequels and the four-film Avengers saga — Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige credits Hemsworth's 11-year journey as Thor for making Thor: Love and Thunder the MCU's first solo part four.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Variety

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Director on How Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee and the 1970s Influenced the Film

Click here to read the full article. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” may be filled with familiar, uh, faces of the lovable yellow creatures, but it transports them back to the 1970s, when Gru (still voiced by Steve Carell) was a supervillian in training and the Minions were looking to fit into his burgeoning world. The latest installment of the popular franchise from Universal and Illumination was directed by Kyle Balda, himself a veteran of the world of the Minions and a child of the ’70s. The animation team had to distill tons of research of the colors, the music, the...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Terminal List’ Star Chris Pratt on Bringing Positivity to the Set in His Executive Producer Role: ‘Attitude Is Contagious’ (Video)

The ”Guardians of the Galaxy“ hero steps into a new role on TV: executive producer. Chris Pratt stars in and executive produces the new Prime Video series “The Terminal List,” about Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt) who starts suspecting something complex and sinister was behind his entire platoon being ambushed during a mission. It marks the Marvel star’s first time as one of the bosses on a television series.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Screener#Film Star
hypebeast.com

Millie Bobby Brown Confirmed For Russo Brothers' Netflix Sci-Fi 'The Electric State'

Netflix has officially confirmed Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown‘s casting in the Russo Brothers‘ upcoming sci-fi film The Electric State. The movie will be a live-action adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel from 2018, which follows the adventures of an orphaned teenager who journeys through a retro-futuristic American West on a quest to find her lost younger brother. Accompanying her is a mysterious droid and an eccentric drifter. Aside from Brown, Chris Pratt is also in talks to join the film, reuniting him with the Russo Brothers after their work together on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Thought Marvel Would Fire Him as Thor

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for the God of Thunder. The Australian actor was cast on 2011's Thor as a relative unknown, and it wasn't until 2017's Thor: Ragnarok that the character really found his groove. Even before he joined Earth's Mightiest ensemble, Hemsworth had major doubts about his longevity within Marvel Studios, even going as far to think that he believed he was "going to get fired" during the first film's production.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Wanted To Cut "Corny" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scene

Marvel's Kevin Feige wanted to cut a "corny" scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the commentary track for the film, director Sam Raimi explained that he modeled that stare down between Doctor Strange and Baron Mordo on one of his old films. Speaking to writer Michael Waldron, he likened their stare down to The Quick and the Dead. Now, hardcore Raimi fans probably recognized the exchange immediately. However, Feige was concerned that the effect of the Western-style staring contest would lost the audience in a way. Waldron himself actually noticed the reference immediately. However, casual fans might not be as kind. Multiverse of Madness is chock-full of allusions to previous Raimi works like the Evil Dead franchise and his work on Spider-Man. Luckily for the director, the Marvel Studios head wasn't about to fight him over something so small. Here's what the filmmaker said.
MOVIES
The Independent

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene seems to prove terrifying Thanos theory

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
27K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy