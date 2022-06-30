ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Levitation 2022 lineup will bring Osees, Jesus and Mary Chain, L7, King Gizzard to Austin

Austin 360
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevitation, Austin's annual celebration of psychedelia and music, will return to downtown and East Austin venues for four nights of individually ticketed shows over Halloween weekend, from Oct. 27-30. Leading the lineup are Scottish retro fuzz rockers Jesus and Mary Chain, who kick off the festival with...

www.austin360.com

do512.com

The Best BBQ Sides in Austin

We all have our opinions on the best BBQ in Austin. While some are diehard Franklin fans, others choose to pack up the car and drive out to Black's BBQ or other neighboring towns to attain their meat sweats. Often neglected, though, are the sides at these outstanding institutions. Potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, greens... You name it—we've got some of the best of it. Here are our picks, chosen with the help of our friends over at Yelp, for the Best BBQ Sides in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Houston

Sink your teeth into legendary barbecue in film-famous Taylor

The quintessential small Texas town of Taylor doesn’t just have stunning sunsets, fields of cotton, a historic downtown with local shops, and even some horseback-riding cowboys in the mix — it has also been the site for scenes from a whole host of movies and shows, including Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Rookie, Varsity Blues, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead, among others.
TAYLOR, TX
kbeyfm.com

Red Carpet Chaos at Marble Falls Summer Concert Series

Start your Fourth of July holiday weekend with a free Marble Falls Summer Concert Series show on Friday, July 1, at Johnson Park. Red Carpet Chaos performs a variety of hits from rock to country. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Damon Beierle of Double Eagle Entertainment joined KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Mac McClennahan to talk about the fun summer event. Read more about the series at 101HighlandLakes.com.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
tribeza.com

InterStellar BBQ Makes Austin’s Most Creative Barbecue

Located in northwest Austin, this BBQ joint is built on quality ingredients, clean smoke and a commitment to keeping it low and slow. Warning: Undefined variable $image_classes in /nas/content/live/tribeza/wp-content/themes/jupiter/functions.php on line 1080. InterStellar BBQ ain’t your typical barbecue joint. Oh sure, it’s got all the usual suspects found at most...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this 4th of July weekend

Spend the long holiday weekend in wide open spaces, with family and friends, or at the theater when you stop by one or all of our must-attend happenings. Get your game, podcast, and animation on at the return of RTX Austin or enjoy a movie on the green at Fareground with the whole family. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. And for our full guide to Fourth of July festivities, head to this story.
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Has a Dinosaur Themed Car Wash and I Want to Road Trip to It

Let's go back in time to when dinosaurs ruled the world...but you also need a car wash. Looking for unique things to talk about today and stumbled on to Jurassic Wash out of Austin, Texas. Austin likes to keep things weird, but this awesome. If I was a kid I would scream to go to the dinosaur car wash if I knew this was a thing. Hell they have a freaking T-Rex spit water at your car before entering the bay.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

The 8 Best Places to Live in Austin and Beyond

As the capital city continues to explode with growth and its sizzling real estate market shatters records (like how average home prices in Austin are now topping $500,000), we’re setting our sights on the new hot spots to live, work, and play in Central Texas. From a Domain-style development that will transform the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood to the future Tesla Gigafactory and HOPE Outdoor Gallery sites that will bring a flood of new residents to Del Valle and Austin’s Colony, we spotlight the attractions that are leading homebuyers to put down roots outside the usual suspects. Featuring expert tips from real estate agents, market trend alerts, and sales data provided by the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR), here’s our comprehensive guide to not only finding the next great hangout spot, but your dream home located just beyond its doors.
AUSTIN, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Austin :Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Austin, Texas

When visiting Austin Texas, you’ll find plenty of entertainment. There are many things to do downtown, from a farmer’s market to a river for kayaking. You’ll find plenty of dining and transportation options as well. The downtown area is an absolute must-see for all travelers. Below are a few of the best things to do in Austin. Let your imagination run wild when you visit these unique attractions. If you’re visiting Austin for the first time, here are some ideas for fun activities in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Sweet Cupfé bakery opening soon in Leander

The Sweet Cupfe, a veteran-owned bakery, is anticipated to open on July 12 in Leander. (Photo Courtesy The Sweet Cupfé) The Sweet Cupfé bakery will be opening on July 12 in Leander. The veteran-owned bakery will offer custom, gourmet cakes, cupcakes, scones, brownies, biscuits and more. Coffee and other beverages will also be available.
LEANDER, TX
Austonia

Meet the Austin man giving away $2k grants for young people to pursue their dreams

Justin Mares has seen the power of some extra cash. His brother, Nick, was in high school when COVID-19 hit, and he could tell he was bored. “So I saw him kind of struggling with his classes, struggling to feel intellectually engaged or care about what he was doing,” Mares explained. “And I said, ‘Hey, you can have my laptop and you should teach yourself a skill or take some (coding) classes and figure out what are the things that light you up and that that you feel like you're interested in.”
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Local Lobster Roll Spot Expands Onto North Lamar

Seafood restaurant Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster is opening another location closer to downtown Austin. This time, the lobster joint is taking over the former home of local diner Counter Cafe in Clarksville on 626 North Lamar Boulevard. First, it’ll begin serving out of its trailer parked at the building starting Thursday, June 30, and the physical restaurant will open sometime in September.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

7 standout Austin swimming holes to visit this summer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The best respite for those sizzling summer days and early spring heat waves is one of the many spring-fed Texas swimming holes. The Lone Star State has more spring-fed swimming spots than any other state in the country, and several of these are located within a 40-mile radius of Austin. With average year-round water temperatures ranging from 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, these freshwater oases make the perfect place for a refreshing dip.
AUSTIN, TX

