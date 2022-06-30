UCLA, USC planning to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten

General view of the Southern California Trojans logo at midfield Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the two schools have been looking into the move for the "past few months." Thamel tweeted that UCLA and USC cited "financial disparity between Big Ten revenue and projected Pac-12 revenue" as the biggest reason for their planned move.

ESPN's Heather Dinich explained that the relocation is not a done deal yet.

"There is still a formal notification process, as the two schools have to let the Pac-12 know their intentions to leave. USC and UCLA also have to formally apply to the Big Ten. According to a source, that process is underway," Dinich wrote.

Per The Athletic, Big Ten presidents and athletic directors held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the subject, and an update from Thamel relays that both schools are set to switch conferences.