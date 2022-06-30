ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida judge blocks 15-week abortion ban set to go into effect Friday

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A Florida judge has temporarily blocked a ban on abortions after 15 weeks that was set to begin Friday.

Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and abortion providers filed suit to stymie the law, arguing that it violated the state’s constitution.

Leon County Judge John C. Cooper handed down his ruling from the bench after two days of arguments and said he would issue a written injunction.

State officials are expected to fight the decision.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the 15-week abortion ban this past April, prior to the Supreme Court’s momentous reversal of Roe v. Wade last Friday.

That decision opened the door for states to seek outright abortion bans, but DeSantis has not yet indicated any plans to do so.

Parties opposed to the 15-week ban pushed back against the legislation, asserting that the Sunshine State constitution guarantees the right to an abortion.

Their legal challenge leaned on a 1980 amendment that guaranteed a broad right to privacy. The state Supreme Court previously interpreted those rights to include access to abortion.

Under the new law, violators could face up to five years in prison.

There are no exemptions made for rape or incest victims, only for women whose lives are endangered by their pregnancy.

