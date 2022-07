Illinois State University announced Friday it will shut down its COVID-19 saliva-based testing sites starting on July 5. The university said in a campus-wide email that students, faculty and staff who are not fully vaccinated will still have access to nasal swab self-tests. They are required to provide a negative test every seven days to remain on campus. ISU said it will have more details about that next week.

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO