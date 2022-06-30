ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Not starting Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Choi isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Blue...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Jays RH Gausman leaves game after being hit on foot by liner

TORONTO – Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman left Game 1 of a doubleheader against Tampa Bay after he was hit in the right foot by a line drive from Rays shortstop Wander Franco. Franco’s liner, which had an exit velocity of 100 miles per hour, struck Gausman and ricocheted...
MLB
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 139 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .193 batting average with a .616...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Keibert Ruiz sitting Saturday for Washington

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Ruiz is being replaced behind the plate by Tres Barrera versus Marlins starter Daniel Castano. In 242 plate appearances this season, Ruiz has a .255 batting average with a .674 OPS,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Mickey Moniak sitting Thursday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Ian Anderson and the Atlanta Braves. Moniak is grabbing a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Matt Vierling is replacing Moniak in center field and hitting ninth. Odubel Herrera is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies' bench Friday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Matt Vierling is moving to the hot corner in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Mickey Moniak is replacing Bohm in the lineup to play center field and bat ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt on Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time since LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Monster showing across twin bill

Paredes went 4-for-10 with a double, two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored while starting both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. By homering in both ends of the doubleheader, Paredes upped his total to 13 in just 40 games this season. Eight of those 13 home runs have come in Paredes' last 10 games. Paredes has a .916 OPS, and while it can be dangerous to go chasing hot streaks, this one should at least solidify his playing time for a stretch.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Homers twice in Game 2

Mejia went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. The Rays knocked Thomas Hatch around for 10 runs in the nightcap, and Mejia was right in the middle of it. Mejia had three home runs for the season coming into the game. He raised his OPS from .588 to .642 with this one performance and will continue operating as the Rays' No. 1 catcher while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A

Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Rich Hill (knee) landing on the injured list, Valdez will return to provide some extra depth out of the bullpen. Valdez has bounced between levels several times already this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his 11 appearances with the big-league team. He could be sent down again next week when the Red Sox add a starter to replace Hill in the rotation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays (42-36, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (44-35, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (0-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -133, Rays +113;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year. He was eventually traded to the Braves for cash considerations.
BOSTON, MA
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA

