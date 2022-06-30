Rays' Brett Phillips: Takes seat against southpaw

TORONTO —The Rays had been on a weeks-long streak of playing, and more often losing, games decided by one or two runs. Thursday night that streak, four shy of the major-league record, came to an end. They lost by three. The 4-1 defeat to the Blue Jays was similar...
Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt on Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time since LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Castro is being replaced at third base by Jeimer Candelario versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 170 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .272 batting average with a .711 OPS, 4 home...
Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
Farmer was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta in the bottom of the fifth inning after he was hit by a pitch on his hand, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Farmer drew a walk during his first plate appearance Saturday and was immediately removed from the game after...
Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
Franco went 2-for-8 with two walks, a solo home run and three total runs scored while starting both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. After starting at shortstop in the matinee, Franco served as the designated hitter for the evening game. The homer in Game 1 was Franco's first since April 26. The 21-year-old just returned last weekend from a quad injury that cost him close to a month, and with better health, Franco's numbers should improve in the second half.
Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tapia is being replaced in left field by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 224 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .259 batting average with a .648 OPS,...
Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
Chicago White Sox (37-39, third in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-36, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Giants: John Brebbia (3-1, 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -115, White Sox -105;...
Mengden was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Mengden joined the major-league roster as a replacement player after Joel Payamps (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list, but he'll head back to the minors after Payamps was activated Saturday. Mengden made four relief appearances during his time in the majors, and he posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with one save in 4.1 innings.
Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
