Houston, TX

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Out of lineup Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Alvarez (head) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest against the Yankees. Alvarez...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

Yardbarker

Report: Yankees looking for outfield support at deadline, Orioles could be partner

The New York Yankees can no longer justify rolling with Joey Gallo this season after another horrible month. In June, Gallo hit a putrid .138 with a 26.3% on base rate. On the season, Gallo hosts a .165 average with a 27.6% on-base rate, nine homers, and 18 RBIs. Gallo hasn’t hit a homer since June 17, nine consecutive games. In fact, he’s currently on a nine-game hitless streak, one of his worst stretches of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

MLB Power Rankings Week 12: Which surging AL squad broke into the top 3?

Another week has gone by in the 2022 MLB season and it seems no one will be able to top the Yankees. However, the Astros are certainly trying. Houston will cap off a nine-game stretch against New York teams with one more against the Yankees on Thursday night. It won six of those first eight games, beating the Mets four times and the Yankees twice. Will this surging Astros team be able to further entrench itself among the top clubs in the majors?
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets star Max Scherzer’s heartwarming $7,000 gesture for minor league teammates before call-up from injury rehab

New York Mets star Max Scherzer has spent some time on a rehab assignment with the Double-A Birmingham Rumble Ponies. And as he draws closer to a major league call-up, he decided to generously give back to his teammates. The future Hall of Fame ace took the mound for the Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night. […] The post Mets star Max Scherzer’s heartwarming $7,000 gesture for minor league teammates before call-up from injury rehab appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
New York State
Houston, TX
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 79 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .174 batting average with a .500 OPS, 1 home...
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt on Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time since LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Yankees#Concussion
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Brilliant again Friday

Javier (6-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on one hit and zero walks over seven innings in an 8-1 victory over the Angels. He struck out 14. After throwing seven no-hit innings and fanning 13 against the Yankees last weekend, Javier followed up with a similarly dominant showing. He got 20 called strikes and 23 swinging strikes on 99 pitches. The right-hander just turned in perhaps the best two-start stretch of the Modern Era, and he now has a 2.58 ERA and 0.96 WHIP for the season (69.2 innings). Javier lines up for a home start against the Royals next week.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Limits damage to solo shot

Cortes (7-3) allowed a run on three hits and no walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Guardians. Cortes gave up a solo home run to Amed Rosario in the first inning and just a pair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Out of closer role

Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Yankees
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Yankees stop Astros' attempt to steal home on bizarre play

Houston’s Kyle Tucker was thrown out Thursday night when he tried to steal home while New York Yankees starter Luis Severino tinkered with his malfunctioning PitchCom device. Alex Bregman had just hit a two-run double to put Houston up 2-0, and Tucker was on third with two outs in...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Exits after HBP

Duvall exited Saturday's game against the Reds after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand. Duvall was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the third inning. The extent of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A

Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Rich Hill (knee) landing on the injured list, Valdez will return to provide some extra depth out of the bullpen. Valdez has bounced between levels several times already this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his 11 appearances with the big-league team. He could be sent down again next week when the Red Sox add a starter to replace Hill in the rotation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: On bench for nightcap

Trevino isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Trevino started behind the dish during Saturday's matinee and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run. Kyle Higashioka is taking over at catcher and batting ninth in the second game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

