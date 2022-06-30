ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers Pass Liberty State Park Redevelopment Bill

By Dana DiFilippo
jcitytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey lawmakers on Wednesday passed a controversial bill that would open Liberty State Park up to commercialization, to the chagrin of critics who unsuccessfully called for a ban on large-scale development and special protections for an environmentally fragile peninsula there. The legislation initially called for a $250 million...

jcitytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
thetrace.org

New York Lawmakers Release Bill on Amending Concealed Carry Law

NEW from THE TRACE: What will the first federal gun reform law in three decades actually do? In a new analysis, Chip Brownlee focuses on three provisions in the recently passed bill that relate more directly to firearms and who can purchase them: keeping guns out of the hands of people who abuse their dating partners by addressing the so-called boyfriend loophole, clarifying who needs to seek a Federal Firearms License, and enhancing background checks on gun purchasers under 21. “This federal legislation is a starting point, because it is channeling resources, it is putting other things in play, and gun policy occurs after a piece of legislation is signed,” said Daniel Webster, of Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. See more here on how the new law affects the three baskets above.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
thefreshtoast.com

Senate Rejects SAFE Act For The Sixth Time

“The Senate continues to ignore the public safety risk of forcing cannabis businesses to deal in all cash,” said Ed Perlmutter, (D-CO), who sponsored the legislation. Marijuana banking legislation will not be included in the final version of the United States Innovation and Competition Act (a/k/a The America COMPETES Act), bipartisan congressional members concluded, Punchbowl News first reported on Thursday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that filibuster reform was necessary to pass legislation — or that Congress needs to "do away with the whole thing."

What happened: Progressives are calling for action in response to the Supreme Court's ruling curtailing the EPA's power to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions, a blow to the Biden administration's efforts to fight climate change. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted that a filibuster carveout to pass legislation "would not be enough" and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nia Gill
Person
Paul Fireman
Person
Raj Mukherji
Person
Brian Stack
CBS New York

Hochul could sign new gun control bill Thursday

NEW YORK -- Lawmakers returned to Albany on Thursday for an emergency session called by Gov. Kathy Hochul to pass legislation to lessen the impact of the Supreme Court decision striking down the state's century-old gun carry laws.CBS2's Marcia Kramer spoke to her sources in the Legislature, who said the plan is to cram a number of detailed proposals into one omnibus bill, which will limit debate time and make it possible for the governor to sign the bill into law quickly. Just how soon things get underway depends on last-minute negotiations and how long it takes to get the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New York governor: State to limit where guns can be carried

New York will ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign saying guns are welcome, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, describing a deal with state legislative leaders that is being finalized.Hochul said lawmakers have agreed on the broad strokes of a gun control bill that the Democratic-led Legislature is poised to pass Thursday.The legislation — hurriedly written after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state's handgun licensing law — will include provisions that make it harder to apply for a permit to carry a gun outside the home and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty State Park#Water Park#Park Foundation#Privatization#Politics State#Politics Legislative#New Jersey Monitor#Assembly#Legis
Field & Stream

Georgia Congressman Introduces Bill to Repeal Pittman-Robertson Act Excise Taxes

For 85 years, the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, also known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, has raised billions of dollars for wildlife research and habitat acquisition. The bill, which is funded by a 10 to 11 percent excise tax on hunting and fishing gear, including firearms, is arguably the most important source of conservation funding in the United States. With H.R. 8167, Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia has taken aim at Pittman-Robertson’s current funding in the name of Second Amendment rights. The bill is named the “RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) our Constitutional Rights Act of 2022” It would eliminate the excise tax on guns, ammunition, and archery tackle that fund Pittman-Robertson. He introduced the bill on June 22, 2022, with the support of 53 co-sponsors.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy