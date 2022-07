We’ve heard of hit and run accidents involving cars and trucks, but what about airplanes? Should we consider the following a hit and fly?. On June 17, 2022, there was an alleged ground collision at the John F. Kennedy International Airport involving an Air France Boeing 777-200ER (registered F-GSPQ) that had just come in from Paris as AF8, and an ITA Airways Airbus A330-200 (registered EI-EJL) destined to Rome as AZ611. The incident first came to light after the pilots on board the Air France flight alerted the ground controllers of a potential collision involving the ITA Airways flight. The pilot said, “this is Air France 008. We are on stand 9 and there was an Alitalia passing behind us that hit our aircraft. It’s so you can tell them not to take off.”

