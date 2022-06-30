Washington Co. crash injures 1, leads to charges
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on 11-E southbound injured a Mosheim man at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).
Investigators determined that the man, identified as 23-year-old Mitchell Edmondson, had been traveling in a Subaru Legacy in the passing lane as a Kenworth tractor-trailer was entering the highway in the traveling lane near Culver Road.
When the tractor-trailer was completely in the traveling lane, the Subaru Legacy “side-swiped [the tractor-trailer] going in the same direction,” the report stated.
Edmondson was injured in the crash, according to the THP, and police also charged him for driving on a revoked license. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.
