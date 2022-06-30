ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosheim, TN

Washington Co. crash injures 1, leads to charges

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UyVV_0gR74lBo00

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on 11-E southbound injured a Mosheim man at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

Investigators determined that the man, identified as 23-year-old Mitchell Edmondson, had been traveling in a Subaru Legacy in the passing lane as a Kenworth tractor-trailer was entering the highway in the traveling lane near Culver Road.

Carter Co. man who threw urine on deputies sentenced on meth charges

When the tractor-trailer was completely in the traveling lane, the Subaru Legacy “side-swiped [the tractor-trailer] going in the same direction,” the report stated.

Edmondson was injured in the crash, according to the THP, and police also charged him for driving on a revoked license. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

THP: Johnson City motorcyclist killed in Carter Co. crash

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Carter County Thursday night. According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash occurred around 10:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Gap Creek Road. The THP reports a Honda 13V motorcycle was heading west when it skidded […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: 2-year-old found unattended, investigation underway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after Kingsport police say they found an unidentified child alone Saturday morning. According to an Instagram post from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a boy with red hair estimated to be around 2 years old was found in the 3800 block of Eastline Drive around 8:45 a.m. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle rear-ends Fed-Ex truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is dead following a Friday evening crash, police say. According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene of a collision in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found that […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Limestone, TN
City
Mosheim, TN
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Accidents
supertalk929.com

Jonesborough man dead following motorcycle crash

A Jonesborough man has died following a crash in Johnson City on Friday afternoon. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Randy J. Tucker, 47, was driving his motorcycle Westbound near the 3000 block of Cherokee Road. The driver reportedly rear-ended the back of a mail delivery box truck,...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

THP: Fatal motorcycle crash in Carter County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Carter County. Rain postpones fan appreciation night at Kingsport …. Axmen down Doughboys, split series in Johnson City. ETSU: Lambert concert didn’t recover around $500K …. Emory & Henry named official member of South Atlantic …. Bucs trio...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Norton Police Chief set to receive injured first responders grant

NORTON, Va. — It was nearly one year ago that 13-year-old Zechariah Cartledge came to Southwest Virginia. The Florida teen ran a mile in honor of a fallen first responder, and also presented a $10,000 grant to Coeburn Police Officer Robert Potter, who was injured in the line of duty.
NORTON, VA
wcyb.com

Man killed in Washington County, Virginia crash, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Saltville man was killed in a crash which occurred in Washington County on June 24, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 740 just north of Route 750 at 9:24 p.m. Police said a 1990 Ford F350 driven by 41-year-old Jason W. Blevins was going south on Route 740 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the double yellow line, went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and a tree, overturned and came to rest back in the road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Washington Co#Kenworth#The Subaru Legacy#Nexstar Media Inc
wcyb.com

Missing Washington County, TN 15-year-old found safe

(WCYB) — A missing 15-year-old out of Washington County, Tennessee has been found safe. [Name redacted] was last seen leaving her residence in the Telford area on June 18. At the time, investigators said she closed all her social media accounts and turned off her mobile phone. According to...
WJHL

Sheriff: Fatal crash on Highway 421 S in Johnson County

(WJHL) — There has been a fatal crash on Highway 421 S near Grover Reece Road in Johnson County Thursday morning. Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester confirmed the sheriff’s office and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene. Tester would not provide any additional information such as how many people the crash involved or […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJHL

38 people indicted on drug charges in Dickenson Co.

(WJHL) – The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) announced Friday that 38 people have been indicted on roughly 130 charges related to the sale of narcotics. According to the release, the DCSO, the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force, Virginia State Police, Clintwood Police Department and Haysi Police Department, have been conducting an operation to locate […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

3 Bristol firefighters injured in Friday morning house fire

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — No occupants of a Bristol home received injuries during an early-morning house fire Friday; however, three firefighters were injured while fighting the flames. Bristol Fire Chief Mike Carrier told News Channel 11 that crews arrived at the home on the 800 block of Kentucky Avenue just before 2 a.m. to find […]
BRISTOL, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

Two arrested after chase ends in crash

WHITESBURG, Ky. — Two people were arrested Monday in Letcher County, after a police chase ended when the driver crashed into a telephone pole. According to Whitesburg Police, Charles Michael Osborne, 27, of Eolia, was driving on Jenkins Road, when he pulled out in front of an officer, who knew he was wanted for absconding from parole. The officer attempted to pull him over, but Osborne sped away instead, leading to a chase along Hospital Road, Route 15 and Route 119.
WHITESBURG, KY
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy