ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Longtime kindergarten teacher retires from Glen Ridge schools

By Daniel Jackovino
essexnewsdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pamela Urban, a kindergarten teacher at Central School, is retiring today, June 30. An educator in the school district for 17 years, she spent 15 years at Linden Avenue School and the last two at Central. She began her teaching career at age 28 at an independent...

essexnewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield HS welcomes its newest alumni

This slideshow requires JavaScript. BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 168th graduation at Bloomfield High School was held at Foley Field on June 23 with 474 seniors listed in the program to receive diplomas. As is customary for BHS graduation ceremonies, unlike other schools in the area, adults make no laudatory speeches. Principal Chris Jennings introduced Bloomfield Superintendent of Schools Sal Goncalves, Assistant Superintendent Joseph Fleres and the attending Board of Education members as “people who have had an impact on your child’s education.” But Jennings seemed to add something new to his usual pronouncements when he called out, by name, the graduating seniors who would be entering military service. He then introduced Bloomfield elementary school principals and asked retiring teachers to rise when their names were called. From then on, younger voices were heard, including choral singing by the peerless BHS Madrigals, under the direction of Michelle Lampert.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Orange High School bids adieu to Class of 2022

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School held a joyous celebration, as only the OHS Tornadoes can, on Wednesday evening, June 22, at Codey Arena, for its graduating senior class. The program listed 242 students to receive diplomas. Among the class’ many hard workers, the valedictorian was Omenma Abengowe and the salutatorian was Jhasmin Quinberlin Lopez.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Jefferson School In Maplewood To Be Renamed After CHS Grad

According to a Wednesday night article in Village Green, the majority of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education members have chosen to rename Jefferson Elementary School in Maplewood to honor the first Black female graduate of Columbia High School. According to a report in TAPInto, Winnie Delia Bolden, a 1912...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS graduates 525 members of the Class of 2022

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School added 525 new alumni to its roster when the Class of 2022 graduated on June 23, ending the school year at Codey Arena in West Orange. The seniors were lauded as a resilient class, with much of their time in high school having been disrupted by the pandemic, leading to virtual learning. In between performances by the WOHS band and graduation choir, Principal Hayden Moore said the work ethic of the class was exceptional.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Glen Ridge, NJ
Education
City
Lake Como, NJ
State
Alaska State
City
Old Tappan, NJ
City
West Caldwell, NJ
City
Westwood, NJ
City
Teaneck, NJ
City
Glen Ridge, NJ
City
Englewood Cliffs, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville HS Class of 2022 defiant, confident at graduation

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School Class of 2022 celebrated its graduation on Thursday, June 23, in a ceremony that challenged the idea of the future that many students had envisioned pre-pandemic. The mood, despite overcast skies and whipping wind, was not dour but rather hopeful, taking lessons...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Renna Media

Eighth-Graders Earn Way into Kean University Dual-Enrollment Program

Six Linden Public Schools eighth-graders have been accepted into the Kean University Scholar Academy, a unique program that selects the best and brightest incoming high school freshman and gives them the opportunity to earn enough credits to be college juniors by the time they graduate high school. The students who...
LINDEN, NJ
theobserver.com

BLOOD RUNS OUT — Superintendent spends final day in office June 30

A golden era ended June 30, 2022, when Patricia “Patte” Blood spent her last day as Kearny Superintendent of Schools, a position she held and ran with distinction for a nearly decade. Now she heads off to her twilight years, where she says she hopes to spend a lot of time with her grandchildren. But before she did that, she took time to reflect on her career.
KEARNY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS fetes its stellar Class of 2022

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Class of 2022 graduated from East Orange Campus High School on Thursday, June 23, at Paul Robeson Stadium. The new alumni were supported by friends, family, district staff and town leaders. Shekinah Glory Mba was valedictorian, and Amaya Arrington was salutatorian. Photos by David...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Central School#Kindergarten#Lycoming College#Urban#Simon Schuster#Juneau
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Morristown (NJ)

Looking to know the best and most fun things to do in Morristown, NJ?. Morristown, in Morris County, New Jersey, is popularly known as the headquarters of the American Revolution. It is a place of abode for different lovely sites like the Morristown National Historical Park, which has significant areas where the Revolutionary war occurred, such as the Fort Nonsense and New Jersey Brigade.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
theobserver.com

Elmo attends … a meeting of the Belleville Mayor & Council?

When we first got the photo from a curious reader, we thought, “hmmm, someone did a good job with Photoshop.” But the reality is Mayor Michael Melham confirmed Elmo was actually there at the last meeting of the Belleville Mayor and Council — and at the previous two meetings, someone in a clown costume paid visits, too. No one seems to know who these “characters” are — or why they’re there. But we feel content knowing, at least in the case of Elmo, there was a police officer nearby to prevent any shenanigans from breaking out (and shenanigans aren’t rare at Belleville council meetings.) Perhaps Grover, Kermit or Snuffy will be visit next?
BELLEVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

A beloved NJ frozen yogurt shop and café is forced to close

It’s one thing to have a popular eatery and have it become successful and it’s another to become a place where the community knows it will be taken care of. Westfield’s Bohemian Raspberry, a frozen yogurt shop and café, announced that it’s going to close its doors by August 1st because its lease will not be renewed.
WESTFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

After leading Hudson Catholic for 9 years, Pete Vincent resigns, seeks new opportunities

After winning close to 150 games, three league titles and one Hudson County Tournament championship, Pete Vincent is stepping away from Hudson Catholic. Vincent, who spent the last nine years as the coach of the Hawks, told NJ Advance Media on Friday that he has resigned, saying he wants to pursue other coaching opportunities after having success with the Jersey City-based school.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

25 Jersey City Fire Captains Promoted To Lead Newly Created Fire Companies

Mayor Fulop Promotes 25 JCFD Captains to Lead Newly Created Fire Companies and Strengthen Fire Protection Citywide. Over 300 Firefighters Hired & 200 Promoted under Fulop Administration to date, Strengthening JCFD’s Diverse Leadership. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop, Public Safety Director James Shea, and Fire Chief Steven...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

NJCU Acting President Kroll Issues a Statement on Social Media

NJCU acting president Jason Kroll posted the following statement yesterday on social media. Much of what I am about to share with you will likely not come as a surprise given the Board of Trustees’ declaration that NJCU is about to weather a financial crisis. However, allow me to lead with this: I accepted the responsibility of serving as acting president with an understanding of the challenges and difficult decisions that lie ahead. The reason I did so was galvanized yesterday when I attended the new student orientation and lost myself in the nervous enthusiasm of soon-to-be first-year students and their parents and siblings.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy