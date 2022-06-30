ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dust Star – “Work It Out”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Cameron Wisch and Justin Jurgens unveiled their new power-pop project Dust Star with “Nothing In My Head,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. They’re releasing their debut album, Open Up That Heart, in...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art Is Here, And It’s Wild

A couple of weeks ago, Beyoncé announced that she would release a new solo album called Renaissance this summer. It’ll be her first full-on solo LP since she came out with Lemonade more than six years ago, and anticipation, as you’d imagine, is high. Last week, Beyoncé released the LP’s first single, the absolute banger “Break My Soul.” Today, she’s unveiled the Renaissance album art, and it’s really something.
CELEBRITIES
#Work It#Lame O Records
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she widened crotch area of SKIMS for Khloe

Kim Kardashian has revealed the design team at SKIMS, her shapewear brand, will be widening the crotch area for its bodysuit.Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star said the change was happening after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been vocal about the bodysuits not covering her entire vagina.“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you.”Kim included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post. In a voiceover, Kim added: “Khloe, you would be so proud....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son David, 16, Dances On Stage With Her For Pride Show As They Twin In Yellow: Watch

Madonna‘s son David Banda proved he’s a rising star in his own right at Pride! All eyes were on the 16-year-old as he took the stage during her New York City performance, presented by NFT company World of Women, on June 23 at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen. David expertly danced alongside his superstar mom in a mesh yellow tank top with cutouts, matching the 63-year-old’s yellow short shorts and oversized windbreaker. Techno music blared as they moved in unison to the beat, before she pointed to him and yelled, “you wanna dance?” in video posted from audience members to Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
Music
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Tiësto & Charli XCX – “Hot In It”

Avant-pop superstar Charli XCX just released her album Crash (and its deluxe edition) a few months ago, and she’s already got new stuff popping off. In the run-up to the new album, Charli talked about entering her sellout era. She was presumably joking, but her latest track definitely has some sellout-era vibes working for it. The new single “Hot In It” is Charli’s first proper team-up with the Dutch festival-EDM superstar Tiësto, who once remixed her 2015 single “Break The Rules.” The new Tiësto/Charli team-up sounds like it was built specifically for TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Hospitalized Rapper Lil Tjay's Condition As Update Arrives

6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
EDGEWATER, NJ
NME

Megan Thee Stallion at Glastonbury 2022: potential future headliner material

There’s a magnetism about the Houston Hot Girl’s performances: once you see one, you want to see them over and over again. In recent years, Megan Thee Stallion has become a rapper, whose speedy rise to the top filled with cocky lyrics and boisterous flows made her the trailblazer she’s always meant to be.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Drake Join Backstreet Boys In Toronto

Drake made a surprise appearance at a Backstreet Boys concert that took place in his hometown of Toronto on Saturday night. The pop star — who just released a new album, Honestly, Nevermind, a couple weeks ago — joined the boy band to help out on their last (non-encore) song of the night, “I Want It That Way.” Drake shared a short clip of his appearance on his Instagram with the caption: “When she says she’s over men in this generation and asks why I live alone.” Watch below.
MUSIC
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

