Pet of the Week: Fiona

LAKE MILLS – Martin David Miller, age 58, passed away at his home in Madison on Monday, June 20, 2022. Martin was born July 14 in Corvallis OR the son of Gerald, Sr., and Sharon (Sanders) Miller. He had lived in Oregon, Arizona, and Iowa during his youth. Martin moved to Lake Mills with his parents and attended Lake Mills schools, graduating High School with the class of 1981. Martin was a proud retired veteran of the U.S. Army serving two tours in Korea and other duty stations in the United States. He was the much-loved son of Gerald, Sr and Sharon; brother of Julie (Jeff) Kube of Watertown, and Gerald F Miller Jr, deceased.
