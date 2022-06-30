ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Pet of the Week: Fiona

 2 days ago

You can find out more about Fiona and the other...

Pet of the Week: Meet Cloud & Storm!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kitten season is in full swing, and this week’s NBC15 Pets of the Week are a prime example!. Can someone say “cuddle puddle”? These 2-month-old kittens love snuggling no matter what time of day!. Cloud and Storm are siblings and do not need...
MADISON, WI
On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Fire on the River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Doogs’ friends, Anchor Maria Lisignoli and Meteorologist Brendan Johnson filled in for him this week and traveled to Fire on the River Festival on Friday. Fire on the River is...
MADISON, WI
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Dane County, WI
Catfish River Music Festival to fill streets of downtown Stoughton with music

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Music will fill the streets of Rotary Park and Downtown Stoughton this Fourth of July weekend. Multiple artists are taking the stage at Catfish River Music Festival, Stoughton Opera House Friends Association’s annual fundraising event. The long-running, free admission music fest is described by Stoughton...
STOUGHTON, WI
Inaugural Lager Than Life festival comes to Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit has announced a brand new beer festival on Friday. The festival will take place on July 23rd, in the greater Beloit area, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Visit Beloit. It will be called the Lager Than Life beer fest.
BELOIT, WI
Community rallying around Clinton restaurant after owners face racist messages

CLINTON, Wis. — For six months, La Guacamaya restaurant has brought a spot of color and Mexican cuisine to downtown Clinton. But within the last three months, fear has been all the owners can taste. “I think they were really happy when it started, but now they’re really scared....
Where to watch fireworks in the Madison area this weekend

Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing this weekend. The Cap Times assembled a list of where to go for music, parades, food and fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Festival Foods hosts its second annual “Light the Isthmus” fireworks show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The event features food, beverages and performances from local bands starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, with a $50 “rooftop package” available for anyone who wants a stadium view, three complimentary beers and all-you-can-eat tailgate grub. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the fireworks show at dusk.
MADISON, WI
Woman’s injury resolved by rib removal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Maureen Alley was admitted to University Hospital after a massive blood clot was found in one of her veins, leading to surgery that would remove one of her ribs. Alley said she noticed her arm was purple and swollen, nearly double its size, after she finished...
MADISON, WI
Martin D. Miller

LAKE MILLS – Martin David Miller, age 58, passed away at his home in Madison on Monday, June 20, 2022. Martin was born July 14 in Corvallis OR the son of Gerald, Sr., and Sharon (Sanders) Miller. He had lived in Oregon, Arizona, and Iowa during his youth. Martin moved to Lake Mills with his parents and attended Lake Mills schools, graduating High School with the class of 1981. Martin was a proud retired veteran of the U.S. Army serving two tours in Korea and other duty stations in the United States. He was the much-loved son of Gerald, Sr and Sharon; brother of Julie (Jeff) Kube of Watertown, and Gerald F Miller Jr, deceased.
LAKE MILLS, WI
FreshFin prepares for grand opening at Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FreshFin is preparing to hold a grand opening celebration event this month for its second Madison location. FreshFin is currently already opened at Hilldale, bringing hand-crafted poké and grain bowls to the shopping center for shoppers to enjoy. There are 12 house-crafted bowls that people can choose from.
MADISON, WI
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at a Catholic Church in Madison. MPD said the incident at 2450 Atwood Ave. likely happened overnight. St. Bernard Catholic Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti, which contained “anti-’pro-life’ and anti-police” messages,...
MADISON, WI
Stoughton Fair underway for 96th year

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Fair is underway for its 96th year of free festivities and competitions through the Fourth of July. The non-profit event relies on hundreds of volunteers to take place each year. Activities include animal shows, rodeos, live music, tractor pulls, food eating contests, and a nightly carnival.
STOUGHTON, WI
Silence returns to the isthmus as Madison airplanes move back to usual flight path

Planes will stop regularly flying over the isthmus after a Dane County Airport runway construction project wraps up on Friday. The airport’s main runway was closed for shoulder and lighting improvements over the past six weeks, meaning flights that typically landed in a north-south pattern were detoured along an alternative southwest-northeast route over the Capitol and Tenney-Lapham neighborhoods.
MADISON, WI
Habitat for Humanity seeks help for Stoughton site

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is seeking construction volunteers to address a critical on build sites in Stoughton, Sun Prairie, and Madison. In a Habitat for Humanity of Dane County news release last week, CEO Valerie Renk said the group hasn’t seen volunteer numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
STOUGHTON, WI
Harry R. Wolter

DeForest – Harry R. Wolter, age 92, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on June 22, 2022. Harry was born on May 8, 1930, and raised in Berlin, Germany. After finishing school, he was employed as a carpenter specializing in cabinet making. Harry met...
DEFOREST, WI
Diane Rappe

Diane Carol Rappe, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Frederick and Vivian (Bennett) Streber. Diane graduated from Madison East High School in 1960. She married Jack Rappe on...
MADISON, WI
First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Donna Rae Welsh

Donna Rae Welsh age 88, of Janesville passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, WI. Donna was born on July 14th 1933 to Edna and Jack Aide and grew up in Highland, WI. She was a 1951 graduate of Highland High School. On September...
JANESVILLE, WI

