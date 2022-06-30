ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

No primary endorsement for Manary from Midland County Democratic Party

Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Claims recently were made on the Opinion page of the Midland Daily News that the Midland County Democratic Party has endorsed Ann Manary, a Republican, for the 95th MI State House seat. This is false. The MCDP has not...

wdet.org

Early voting now open for Michigan’s August primary

Early voting in Michigan is now open for the August primary election. That means that voters can now cast absentee ballots by mail or drop them off at their local clerk’s office. While election officials aren’t totally sure what to expect this year when it comes to voter turnout,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Endorsement: Our choice in the Republican primary for governor

We can't pretend that our endorsement for governor in the Republican primary was either an easy or an obvious choice. The reality is there is no truly obvious choice. The GOP campaign has been in disarray from the start, and remains so, with just six weeks left until the Aug. 2 balloting.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Former Michigan governor takes the Fifth on the witness stand

Former Governor Rick Snyder invoked his Fifth Amendment right several times during a federal court hearing Thursday in Ann Arbor. Snyder spent less than five minutes on the witness stand in a civil trial related to the Flint water crisis. The trial involves damage claims on behalf of four Flint...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: A school voucher plan in Michigan? Here's what it should include

Over the past two weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that distinctions between state and religious institutions are increasingly obsolete. Last Tuesday, the Court held in Carson v. Makin that states using taxpayer funds to offset private school tuition may not exclude religious schools from participating in such programs. Less than a week later, the Court ruled in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that a high school football coach was within his First Amendment rights to hold prayers on the school football field with his players.
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

Nate Bailey kicks off campaign with meet and greet in Big Rapids

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — The committee to elect Nate Bailey hosted a campaign kickoff event at the Blue Cow in Big Rapids this week. Bailey is a candidate for state representative for the newly drawn 100th District, which...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
NBC News

Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
Detroit News

$76B budget includes about $1B for pork projects spread across Michigan

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers tucked about $1 billion of pork-barrel spending into the state's $76 billion budget Friday for projects ranging from community centers in the hometowns of key lawmakers to funding for Detroit's museums, a Lake Michigan ferry boat and high-dollar local infrastructure projects. The historic, targeted funding...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Climate change is already drawing migrants to Michigan. How some of the state is preparing

Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.
MICHIGAN STATE

