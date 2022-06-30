ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ex-Penguins scouting director Ryan Bowness joins Senators

By Seth Rorabaugh
 2 days ago

Another member of the Penguins’ front office has departed.

Ryan Bowness, previously the Penguins’ director of professional scouting, has been hired as assistant general manager of the Ottawa Senators.

The 38-year-old Bowness had been a member of the Penguins’ front office for the past six seasons, including three as a professional scout.

A member of the franchise’s 2017 Stanley Cup championship, Bowness was promoted to director of professional scouting in 2019.

There was no immediate word on a replacement for Bowness.

With the Senators, Bowness will oversee contractional-related items and serve as general manager of the Belleville Senators, Ottawa’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Since Ron Hextall took over as general manager in February of 2021, the Penguins’ front office has undergone a multitude of changes. Most recently, former assistant general manager Patrik Allvin and director of player development Scott Young have each joined the Vancouver Canucks within the past six months.

theScore

Report: Jets finalizing deal to name Bowness head coach

The Winnipeg Jets are finalizing a deal to name Rick Bowness as the club's new head coach, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. Bowness stepped down as Dallas Stars bench boss in May after three seasons. Peter DeBoer then took the job after being fired by the Vegas Golden Knights. Paul...
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins Must Bargain Hunt on Defense This Summer

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still without a top defenseman. With free agency now less than two weeks away, the Penguins need to dig deep to either re-sign Kris Letang or find a replacement. The Penguins have a reputation for rehabilitating defensemen like Matt Niskanen, Justin Schultz, Trevor Daley, and most...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Red Wings name Derek Lalonde head coach

"I'm very pleased to announce Derek as our new head coach," Yzerman said. "He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League as part of a very successful program in Tampa Bay. We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings."
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Coaching Search is Finally Over with Lalonde Hiring

This makes Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history, and marks the start of a new chapter for the team. Lalonde was most recently the assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning and was hired into that position by none other than Steve Yzerman back in 2018. He has a lengthy coaching resume starting back in 1995 as a graduate assistant coach at North Adams State College. Since then, he has been an assistant coach at five other colleges including Ferris State University (2002-06) and the University of Denver (2006-11).
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Penguins to Make Five Selections in the 2022 NHL Draft

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have five selections in this year's NHL Draft, held from July 7-8 in Montreal, Quebec. The Penguins will make selections in the first (21st overall), fourth (118th overall), fifth (150th overall), sixth (182nd overall) and seventh (214th overall) rounds. Round 1 of the draft will begin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
