Ex-Penguins scouting director Ryan Bowness joins Senators

Another member of the Penguins’ front office has departed.

Ryan Bowness, previously the Penguins’ director of professional scouting, has been hired as assistant general manager of the Ottawa Senators.

The 38-year-old Bowness had been a member of the Penguins’ front office for the past six seasons, including three as a professional scout.

A member of the franchise’s 2017 Stanley Cup championship, Bowness was promoted to director of professional scouting in 2019.

There was no immediate word on a replacement for Bowness.

With the Senators, Bowness will oversee contractional-related items and serve as general manager of the Belleville Senators, Ottawa’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Since Ron Hextall took over as general manager in February of 2021, the Penguins’ front office has undergone a multitude of changes. Most recently, former assistant general manager Patrik Allvin and director of player development Scott Young have each joined the Vancouver Canucks within the past six months.

Follow the Penguins all season long.