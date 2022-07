Drake made a surprise appearance at a Backstreet Boys concert that took place in his hometown of Toronto on Saturday night. The pop star — who just released a new album, Honestly, Nevermind, a couple weeks ago — joined the boy band to help out on their last (non-encore) song of the night, “I Want It That Way.” Drake shared a short clip of his appearance on his Instagram with the caption: “When she says she’s over men in this generation and asks why I live alone.” Watch below.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO