Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana Code Enforcement hauled off 30 junk vehicles from a residence

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 28, 2022, our Code Enforcement Division in conjunction with the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division completed a Public Nuisance Inspection and Abatement warrant for a residential property in our City. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Over $6,700 in fines...

CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Firefighters Get Handle on Brush Fire Near Temecula, Evacuation Warning Lifted

Firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread of a seven-acre brush fire in the Santa Ana Mountains west of Temecula Saturday and an evacuation warning was lifted. The blaze was reported at 1:54 p.m. in the 43500 block of El Calamar Road and was initially burning at a slow rate in heavy fuels, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
TEMECULA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Dead aunt” scam backfires

Preying on the kind hearts of people trying to help others is a “con game” that probably goes back to the Stone Age, and it’s still going on. However, on Wednesday the Garden Grove Police Department broke up of the newer hustles, panhandling for money for a non-existent funeral.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
nypressnews.com

Los Angeles County Sheriff says ‘criminal threat’ made against deputies

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that one of its stations received a “criminal threat against the lives of our deputies” on Friday. Villanueva said that the threat made on Friday was possibly inspired by “false statements” made at a civilian oversight commission meeting at Loyola Marymount University that was held on Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Antelope Freeway [Palmdale, CA]

Fiery Traffic Accident on East Barrels Springs Road Left Two Hurt. The fiery accident happened on Antelope Freeway and East Barrels Springs Road at 11:115 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said the crash involved 4 vehicles, where two of them became engulfed in flames. Eventually, paramedics found two people...
PALMDALE, CA
newsantaana.com

The ATF promotes fireworks safety

LOS ANGELES — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) wants you to be safe this Fourth of July. Understanding the dangers associated with illegal or improperly used or manufactured fireworks can prevent severe injuries, disfigurement, or even death. These illegal devices are not fireworks. How can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in 405 Freeway Crash

VAN NUYS – Authorities Saturday identified a 39-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a collision with a vehicle near Van Nuys. Christopher Berry, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision occurred at around 1:46 a.m. Friday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Driver sought in Westminster hit-and-run on pedestrian

A woman walking three dogs was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westminster Wednesday, and authorities are searching for the culprit. The woman is in a local hospital with critical, but stable, condition, and the dogs were unharmed. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 30, 2022.
WESTMINSTER, CA

