NEW YORK — With Independence Day's holiday weekend right around the corner, New York State Police and other law enforcement agencies will be heightening patrols. On land or on water, thousands of law enforcement officers across the nation will be cracking down on those driving or boating while impaired. From Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4, New York State Police, State Park Police, the State Department of Environmental Conservation, along with other national, state, and local agencies will participate in Operation Dry Water to deter people from operating vehicles while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO