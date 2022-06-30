ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K9 Britta soon to receive very own bulletproof vest

By Alina Lee
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) K9 Britta will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Britta’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Petra – EOW 9/8/14.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity with the mission of providing bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for our four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ).

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,682 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb. A single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

IN THIS ARTICLE
