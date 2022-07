Atlanta finished the 2021 season with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Second-year head coach Arthur Smith leads a young team trying to build around a youth movement after trading away perennial Pro Bowlers Julio Jones and Matt Ryan over the past two seasons. The Falcons boast one of the best players in the NFL on their team, and it isn’t Pro Bowl TE Kyle Pitts.

