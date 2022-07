AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking the community for help finding the driver of an SUV that could have been involved in a fatal crash on June 25. On June 25, at approximately 11:44 p.m., police responded to the scene of a crash in the 8100 block of South Interstate 35's northbound service road. A male pedestrian was killed in the crash, and the vehicle that hit him did not stay at the scene.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO