Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police investigate death of pedestrian struck by freight train in midtown

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Sacramento police officers were investigating the death of a pedestrian struck by a Union Pacific freight train late Wednesday in the midtown area.

About 10:40 p.m., officers were called to respond to a reported collision involving a train and a pedestrian near 20th and J streets, according to the Sacramento Police Department. There are railroad tracks that run across J Street just west of 20th Street.

Officers arrived and found the pedestrian who had suffered major injuries, police said. Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian was an adult but could not confirm the gender of the person who died. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the pedestrian after the family has been notified.

Union Pacific Railroad confirmed their train was involved in the incident and said the “train crew was not injured.”

The exact circumstances that led to the fatal collision remained under investigation, police and UP officials said.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

