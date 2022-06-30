ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Beyond Birds and Bees

Slate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share some parenting triumphs and fails. Then Elizabeth and Dr. Joseph Currin continue to answer...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Wears Pink Short Shorts & Crop Shop As She Shops In NYC: Photos

Cardi B was spotted wearing hot pink short shorts on 4th of July weekend! The rapper, 29, paired the neon bottoms with a light purple crop top and comfy leopard slides as she stepped out for some shopping in New York City on Saturday, July 2. Cardi — who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — enjoyed the well deserved retail therapy at luxury boutiques Gucci and Prada on the famed Fifth Avenue. In between stores, she stopped to pose for photographers outside, hamming it up as only Cardi could.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
Motorious

1951 Car Wash Beauty Pageant Shows How Much We’ve Changed

Times were certainly different back then. Confession time: I wasn’t alive in 1951. I know that’s probably going to shock a lot of you, but I’ve only been told how things were back then. That and I’ve read a lot of books from the time period and watched films, including documentaries. From what I understand, having a beauty pageant with swimsuit-clad young ladies at a car wash/gas station/service center wasn’t a common practice. In fact, it was likely viewed by many Americans as at least a little scandalous.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Beyond Birds
Slate

The Creators of The Other Two on Running a Comedy Writers’ Room

This week, host Isaac Butler talks to Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, creators and showrunners of the comedy series The Other Two. In the interview, Sarah and Chris talk about what it’s like to run a writers’ room, how to work exposition into TV dialogue, and what they look for in the writers they hire.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Slate

Daily Harvest Is Crumbling

In the past month, customers of the meal delivery service Daily Harvest have been suffering from gastrointestinal distress after eating the company’s French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, and some have even required surgery. The company is currently investigating the cause of these medical issues but has yet to find anything conclusive. On today’s show, Rachelle and Madison speak to Luke Pearson, an influencer who received the product in a PR package from Daily Harvest and has since had to have his gallbladder removed. They discuss his medical journey, what it was like finding a community online that was also suffering from these problems, and how it’s affected his future plans for brand partnerships.
INDUSTRY
Slate

Ethan Hawke as a Queer Pedophile Serial Killer?

In the supernatural horror film The Black Phone, a new box-office hit, a sadistic child abductor and killer known as “the Grabber” (Ethan Hawke) terrorizes a quaint suburb with a theatrical flair and a van filled with black balloons. The Grabber is on the prowl in late 1970s Colorado, and he preys on “all-American” boys, luring them into his black van before locking them in a dark, austere basement, playing a “game” with them, and murdering them. It appears that no boy is safe—not Bruce Yamada, the popular and handsome baseball player; not an unsuspecting paperboy named Billy; not the tough yet kindhearted bully slayer Robin Arellano; and not Robin’s meek friend and tutor Finney Shaw (Mason Thames). One Friday afternoon, the Grabber snatches Finney on a quiet street as the youngster walks home from school, and the film kicks fully into its queasy exploitation of the panics of the late 1970s, a moment fraught with anxieties about serial killers and violent crime. We didn’t have milk carton ads yet—although they appear anachronistically in the film’s opening credits—but “stranger danger” began here, and The Black Phone revels in the throwback nightmare.
MOVIES
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Dog Jamming in the Car With Her Dad Is a Total Vibe

We’ve seen videos of Huskies who sing along with the TV or pups who get excited when their favorite song on the radio. But have you ever seen a dog legit jam to the beat of the music? That’s exactly what’s happening in a viral video on TikTok that has over 23 million views. The clip was shared by creator @love_n_naz, and it goes without saying that plenty of people are feeling this pup’s vibe.
ANIMALS
Distractify

Hosanna Plath Isn't on 'Welcome to Plathville,' but Fans Are Curious About Her Wedding

As soon as Welcome to Plathville became one of the top reality TV shows on TLC, viewers quickly grew more curious than ever about the many family members. The Plath family has caught the attention of millions of viewers for their very traditional family values. Hosanna Plath is one of the daughters of the family, and interestingly enough, she's not part of the show at all. In fact, she reportedly resides in Ohio with her husband, while the rest of the Plath family lives in Georgia.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

RIP Coupons

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the repercussions of states banning abortions, Lydia DePillis’ piece in The New York Times about the decline of coupons, and the artworld scandal over some fake some Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings. In the Plus segment: Stores have too much stuff...
JEAN MICHEL BASQUIAT
Slate

The Octopus Dreams of Crabs

John James Audubon was wrong. The great naturalist may have illustrated and compiled 1827’s Birds of America, a pioneering work of ornithology, but thanks to a series of sloppy experiments on turkey vultures, he insisted that birds can’t smell. This was taken for granted until the 1960s when two women scientists in New Zealand proved otherwise, but we are still discovering just how discerning bird’s noses can be. In the 1990s, biologist Gabrielle Nevitt was puzzling, as human beings have for millennia, over the ability of seabirds to locate food and accurately navigate long distances over seemingly blank ocean. When a climate scientist casually mentioned a chemical released into the air when plankton are eaten by krill (tiny animals that make up the diet of many ocean denizens), Nevitt realized that this might be just the clue she was looking for. Soon she learned, as Ed Yong describes it in his new book, An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, that where human beings see a featureless ocean surface, the birds perceive “a seascape of odorous mountains and unscented valleys,” smells that formed “a secret topography invisible to the eye but evident to the nose,” guiding them not just to their next meal but back across the sea to home.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy