ABILENE, TX – An Abilene man was charged with murder over the weekend after police say he shot a man outside of a bar. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Jun. 25 at around 1:48 a.m., officers with the APD were dispatched to the 2400 block of S. 7th St. for the report of shooting victim. It was later learned that a man had been shot across the street from the local bar Spanky P's Tavern.

ABILENE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO