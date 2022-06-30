ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

Schuyler County receives $25K award for volunteer medical response

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Medical Reserve Corps has been awarded more than $20,000 in a grant to help support the health department’s developments, staffing and innovations.

The National Association of County and City Health Officials ( NACCHO ) awarded the Schuyler County MRC $25,000 as part of a larger $9.5 million in COVID-19 RISE awards to 186 units and state coordinators. The money for the awards comes from the 2021 American Rescue Plan.

The awards are designed to support ongoing COVID-19 response efforts and to ” build the capacity for the MRC to respond, innovate to evolving requirements, sustain staffing requirements, and equip units with resources needed to support their missions,” the announcement said.

“COVID brought us many things as problems, but the silver lining was the expansion and empowerment of the Medical Reserve Corps here in Schuyler County,” said Interim Public Health Director Dr. Nancy King. “These thoughtful, kind, and very talented people helped us all throughout the pandemic and are still active today. We want our wonderful volunteers to gain new skills and we are hoping more community members will join – this grant will help.”

The Medical Reserve Corps network consists of 200,000 volunteers in local health departments around the country. NACCHO said that more than half of the country’s MRC units said during in 2020 that their largest need was more funding.

