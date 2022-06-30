Chesterfield Police arrest fatal stabbing suspect
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed three people, killing one, on Iron Mill Road in Chesterfield.
According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers responded to a home on Iron Mill Road around 12:30 on Wednesday, June 29 to investigate a report of a stabbing.
When they got there, they found a woman and two juveniles who had been stabbed. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died, the juveniles had non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Christopher Hobson, was located and arrested later that day. He was charged with second degree murder and stabbing/cutting while committing a felony. He is being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail.
